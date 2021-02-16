Miley Cyrus agrees to be MMA fighter's Valentine if he shaves her initials into his chest hair

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker was sent the unusual shoutout by the MMA fighter after he beat Maki Pitolo in his match and he used his post-win speech to contact his Valentine.

He said: "I've been waiting 31 months to get on this damned mic. And to call these people out right now … this is my time to shine. So, Miley Cyrus - will you be my Valentine?"

And now Miley has responded to his declaration of love, quipping back on Twitter: "Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS ... Happy VDay and Congrats my love! (sic)"

Shave an MC into your chest hair and I am YOURS ❤️ Happy VDay and Congrats my love! — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Miley - who previously split from Liam Hemsworth and Cody Simpson - recently opened up about her marriage and split from Liam, who she dated off and on since she was 18 and said she didn't know if she and the 30-year-old actor would have gone through with tying the knot if it hadn't been for the devastation of her home in Malibu being destroyed in a fire in 2018.

She said: "Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged - I don't know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu - which if you listen to my voice pre- and post-fire, they're very different so that trauma really affected my voice.

"I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house. Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything. And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, 'Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn't do for myself; it forced me to let go', I ran toward the fire.

"I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him. And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will."

