Miley Cyrus devastated by death of fan in alleged homophobic attack

Miley Cyrus is "devastated" following the death of a fan in an allegedly homophobic attack.

The Midnight Sky hitmaker was informed over the weekend that a fan from Brazil named Gabriel had lost his life to what was described as "brutality" because of his sexuality, and on Saturday (June 26), Miley took to social media to express her heartbreak over the sad news.

Responding to a tweet detailing Gabriel's passing, she wrote: "I am devastated to find out a smiler has brutally lost their life due to hate, judgment, and injustice! To call this disturbing action 'homophobia' would mean that the attacker had a "fear of" queer people. Which is f****** bulls***. This human's heart was full of HATE and ANGER.

"We can't continue to allow these events to be written off as simply 'homophobia' ... Because you know who was "scared" in that situation? Gabriel.

"This is exactly why the importance of my mission to fight against this

type of cruelty with love, acceptance, and freedom is at the very top of my priorities and is the purpose of my existence on this planet. I couldn't imagine if this happened to one of my best friends…

"And knowing this happened to someone that loved me and I love in return breaks my heart! #WeWontLetThemWin @happyhippiefdn (sic)"

Miley is a member of the LGBTQ community as she is both pansexual and non-binary, and previously said she distanced herself from her religious upbringing because she didn't feel "accepted".

The 28-year-old musician said: "I had a hard time finding a relationship with God that worked for me as an adult. I think what I just took away from you is I'm allowed to decide what my relationship is with spirituality as an adult that doesn't have to be aligned with the way that it was when I was brought up.

"I had some gay friends in school. That is the reason why I left my church is that they weren't being accepted. They were being sent to conversion therapies... I had a hard time with me finding my sexuality too."