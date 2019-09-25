Miley Cyrus fan who wanted to 'impregnate' her gets arrested

A Miley Cyrus fan who had made it his "life's mission to impregnate" the singer was arrested at her concert in Las Vegas on Saturday (21.09.19).

David Rumsey, 42, was detained by police at the pop star's iHeartRadio gig at the T-Mobile Arena over the weekend after staff recognised him in the audience from a photograph they'd received from Miley's security guards earlier that evening.

The 26-year-old singer's team were already on the lookout for Mr Rumsey as he'd been sending a number of concerning tweets to the 'Wrecking Ball' hitmaker.

Some of the messages - which were sent over the course of a few months - included plans for the two of them to "party it up with 2pac, biggie, Prince, Michael Jackson and all those we lost" and told her where to find him after the show.

After he was arrested, Mr Rumsey reportedly told officers that he had made it his "life's mission to impregnate Miley," according to gossip website TMZ.com.

Mr Rumsey was later taken to the Clark County Jail and charged with making threats.

Miley's crazed fan is just one thing in a long list of issues at the moment as it's believed she's recently split from her girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter after less than two months of dating because they wanted to focus on their individual careers.

An insider said: "Miley and Kaitlyn broke up. They're still friends. They've been friends forever and were there for each other when they were both getting separated, but they're just not in a romantic relationship anymore."

Their relationship came just weeks after she split from her husband Liam Hemsworth.

Despite speculation that she had cheated on the 29-year-old movie star, Miley was adamant that she did everything she could to make their marriage work.

She said at the time: "I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100 per cent of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide. (sic)"