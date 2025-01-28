Miley Cyrus idolised Pamela Anderson as a child.

The 32-year-old pop singer has always been a huge fan of the Baywatch actress, and Miley has admitted to being wowed by Pamela's distinctive appearance.

In a video posted on Instagram, Miley told Pamela: "Ever since I was little, it was only Pam when people would ask me what I wanted to be when I grow up. I would say you. And the whole thing.

"The tattoos, the hair, all of it ... That's all I wanted to do."

Miley has also been amazed by Pamela's evolution over the years.

The singer explained: "I've had so many different pivots and evolutions and, one might say, detours within my path. But it always ends up coming back around to make the next stage of who we are. Something that's more potent, something that's more real."

Pamela, 57, doesn't feel "ashamed" of her past and thinks it's actually helped to shape her character.

She said: "I'm not ashamed of my life. I don't need to let anything go."

Meanwhile, Pamela recently revealed that she always knew she was capable of more than "just running around in a bathing suit".

The actress shot to stardom in the 90s, playing CJ Parker on the hit TV series Baywatch - but Pamela feels she was finally given a platform to showcase the full extent of her talents in The Last Showgirl, the Gia Coppola-directed drama film.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Pamela explained: "I always thought that I was capable of more than just running around in a bathing suit.

"So, I figured, you know, I wanted to give this a shot. And I poured everything into it, and I'm really glad that everyone loves it."

