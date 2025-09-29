Miley Cyrus' Malibu home finally rebuilt 7 years after fire

Miley Cyrus is just weeks away from moving back into her Malibu mansion seven years after it burnt to the ground.

The pop star lost the home she shared with her former partner Liam Hemsworth in a devastating wildfire back in 2018 — just weeks before the couple's wedding — and she's now revealed it's taken five years to rebuild the property but it's finally on the verge of being finished.

During an interview with Pamela Anderson for the new issue of CR Fashion Book, Miley said: "I've been working on a rebuild.

"I lost my house in the Woolsey Fire and have been rebuilding now for the last five years. It looks like it's going to be all ready for me in the next couple of weeks."

The Flowers star was away on a work trip in South Africa at the time of the fire which destroyed her home. She went on to marry Liam the following month, but the marriage ended a year after they tied the knot and their divorce was finalised in early 2020.

The singer previously revealed the Malibu house held a lot of special memories for her as she recorded her 2007 album Hannah Montana 2: Meet Miley Cyrus there at a time when she had started to write her own songs.

In a video posted on TikTok in 2023, Miley said: "That house had so much magic to it. It ended up really changing my life.

"The Meet Miley Cyrus record was really where I started writing my own songs as a solo artist, and so I was working with a producer in Malibu that lived in a house in Ramirez Canyon, which I would've never known 15 years later I would be living in that house, which would eventually burn down."

However, Miley was able to see the positives in losing her home because it forced her to rethink the way she was living.

According to People, she said earlier this year: "When my house burned down, that was the biggest blessing I've ever had in my life, actually.

"Losing everything and being able to rebuild, and to be able to be purposeful and choose every piece that I'm gonna collect or also just about the people in my life.

"And I guess for me, when my house burned down, a lot of my relationships also burned down, and that again just led me to such magic and to have so much gratitude."

