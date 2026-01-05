Miley Cyrus reveals plans underway to commemorate 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana

Miley Cyrus has revealed plans are underway to mark the 20th anniversary of Hannah Montana.

The 33-year-old star shot to fame playing the titular role on the hit Disney sitcom between 2006 and 2011, and she recently had her alter ego's famous bangs cut in and confirmed they are hard at work on something special to mark the milestone this year.

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival this weekend, she teased: "You see the bangs."

Asked to spill more, she coyly replied: "We're working hard on them."

Miley was there to receive the Outstanding Artistic Achievement Award for her Avatar: Fire and Ash soundtrack Dream As One.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, the Flowers hitmaker said of the anniversary: "I want the fans to really feel seen."

She also told SiriusXM's TikTok Radio: "I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this that now sits here today. Without Hannah, there really wouldn't be this kind of… this me."

The show starred Cyrus as Miley Stewart, a teenage girl living a double life as famous pop singer Hannah Montana and Miley is excited to celebrate the character.

She said: "It's so crazy to think, too, that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed. And now that's something that when I walk into a space, it's looked at as this sense of nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood, but I've now been as kind of integrated into everyone's life as the character itself. So that's exciting to get to celebrate that."

While Miley was initially keen to shed her squeaky clean image and leave the character behind after the show ended, she revealed last year that she still feels a lot of affection for Hannah Montana.

During her speech as she accepted her award as a Disney Legend, Miley said: "A little bit of everything has changed, ... but at the same time, nothing has changed at all, I stand here still proud to have been Hannah Montana.

"In so many ways, this award is dedicated to Hannah and all of her amazing loyal fans, and to everyone who has made my dream a reality. To quote the legend herself, 'This is the life.'"

Miley has been open to revisiting the character for a while now.

During an appearance on the Carolina With Greg T In The Morning radio show in 2020, she said: "You know what honestly, I try to put that wig on all the time. She's just in storage collecting dust and I'm ready to whip her out... The opportunity will present itself.

"I definitely would like to resurrect her at some point. She needs a big makeover because she's kinda stuck in 2008, so we'll need to go shopping with Miss Montana."

