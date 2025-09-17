Miley Cyrus set to release her Fleetwood Mac collaboration, Secrets

Miley Cyrus is set to release her Fleetwood Mac collaboration, Secrets, on Friday (Sept 19).

After her father, country music star Billy Ray Cyrus, teased that his daughter had recorded the song with members of the legendary rock band for his 64th birthday in August, Miley is officially sharing the track with the world.

Fleetwood founder Mick Fleetwood and former member Lindsey Buckingham contributed to the tune.

A semi-reunion on song is quite something — especially given the group's last studio release was their 2003 LP Say You Will.

Billy Ray celebrated his birthday on Aug 25, and shared his delight at receiving the special audio treat from the 32-year-old Flowers hitmaker.

Alongside a video of himself listening to the song on his smartphone while prancing around in the countryside, Billy captioned the Instagram post: "For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called Secrets and got my favourite musicians, Fleetwood Mac, to play on it! I love you, Mile."

Billy Ray recently gushed that he is "so proud" of his daughter Miley.

The Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker — who had Miley with his ex-wife, Tish Cyrus — congratulated the Grammy-winning star on the release of her latest album Something Beautiful in June.

He wrote on Instagram at the time: "So proud of you, Mile!!!! @mileycyrus."

Miley shot to fame alongside her already-famous father when she was cast in the title role of Hannah Montana in the late 2000s, with Billy Ray playing her on-screen dad.

However, in recent years, Billy Ray is thought to have been in a feud with his daughter after leaving Tish and marrying Firerose, whom he divorced after less than a year of marriage.

Tish went on to marry Dominic Purcell, while Billy Ray — who shares Braison (31) and Noah (25) with Tish, and also adopted her children Brandi (38) and Trace (36), as well as having son Christopher (33) from a previous relationship — recently began a relationship with actress Elizabeth Hurley.

The congratulatory post came just hours after Miley broke her silence on the supposed family rift, admitting that she can "love both [of her parents] as individuals" now that they are settled into their own new relationships.

She told The New York Times: "I think timing is everything. As I've gotten older, I'm respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents — because my mom's really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard.

"And so, I think I took on some of my mom's hurt as my own because it hurt her more than it hurt me as an adult, and so I owned a lot of her pain.

"Now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad — I see him finding happiness too — I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing. I'm being an adult about it."

