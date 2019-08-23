Miley Cyrus slams rumours she cheated on husband Liam Hemsworth in wild rant

NEW YORK - Pop star Miley Cyrus clapped back at her social media haters on Thursday (Aug 22) over her recent split with longtime partner Liam Hemsworth, an Australian actor, to deny allegations that she cheated on him.

"I can accept that the life I've chosen means I must live completely open and transparent with my fans who I love, and the public, 100% of the time. What I cannot accept is being told I'm lying to cover up a crime I haven't committed. I have nothing to hide," the 26-year-old superstar tweeted.

She then detailed a laundry list of her youthful exploits, including "I lost a massive Walmart deal at 17 for ripping a bong" and "I got kicked off hotel Transylvania for buying Liam a penis cake for his birthday and licking it."

"I swung on a wrecking ball naked," referring to the video for her 2013 hit that saw her image grow decidedly more provocative than her days as a teen idol thanks to the hit show Hannah Montana.