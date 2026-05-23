Miley Cyrus tearful after being honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Miley Cyrus became tearful as she thanked her family after being honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hannah Montana actress was recognised at a ceremony in Hollywood on Friday (May 22) and couldn't keep her emotions in check when it came to thanking her loved ones for their support.

Miley - who was accompanied at the ceremony by her mother Tish Cyrus, sister Brandi Cyrus and fiance Maxx Morando - said in her speech: "This is where it gets me.

"To my family, my future family, parents, my mum, my siblings, my friends, my collaborators, thank you for loving and supporting not only the choices that I make, but my fears, and then facing them with me."

The Wrecking Ball hitmaker continued: "Today is something that I'll never forget and I'm always going to cherish. I love you all so much, thank you."

Miley had referenced her song Walk of Fame (which ends with the line 'you'll live forever') earlier during her speech and described receiving the star as "an accumulation of devotion".

The 33-year-old star, whose friends Anya Taylor-Joy and Donatella Versace also delivered speeches at the ceremony, described being recognised with a Hollywood star as an "accumulation of devotion" to her career.

She explained: "This star somehow represents immortality, and although I love the lyric, the fact that I won't is what creates the urgency that sets my heart on fire.

"What feels so special to me about this star is that it's an accumulation of devotion. A star isn't something that you win like a seasonal game. It's not something that you can chase or collect. It's not something you make the next record for. "

Meanwhile, Miley recently featured in the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary TV special and she explained she willed getting the show "into existence".

She told Variety: "I learned this terrible habit - but I actually think it was good advice - from Dolly [Parton]. She told me that if you want something to happen, promote it before it exists. Then no one can say no. So I just started promoting a Hannah Montana 20th-anniversary special that literally did not exist.

"I think even Disney sometimes forgets the connection between me and Hannah.

"It's not just a TV show. I see daily how important Hannah is to people. When I travel, people bring me 'Hannah' merch. They ask, 'Are you ever going to do another season?'"

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