Miley Cyrus thinks her success is "seasonal".

The 30-year-old singer's eighth album Endless Summer Vacation contained the hit single Flowers, which set a string of streaming records and spent eight weeks at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100, becoming her second chart-topping song in the country.

But she told British Vogue about realising the moment will pass as soon as she was told in the Sunset Club at The West Hollywood Edition hotel that Flowers was a chart-topper: "I'm sober. I don't drink, I don't… you know, but I celebrate.

"It's like one o'clock in the morning and Lil Nas X walks into the club and he asks me the most interesting question. He said, 'Are you so anxious about how successful Flowers is?'

"I was like, 'No. I might be number one now, but number two is on its way.' Everything is seasonal."

She added about insisting on staying "honest" about her situation: "A lot of headlines [recently] have said, 'This is Miley's moment.' And I'm like, 'That's exactly what it is. It's a moment. And it will be over.'

"That's not pessimistic. That's honest and that's okay with me. I actually prefer it. I don't like to stay big."

Miley — who divorced actor Liam Hemsworth, 33, in 2020 — added when Endless Summer Vacation was released she wasn't even in Los Angeles and didn't have her phone with her, and only knew about its success as her boyfriend Maxx Morando, 24, had his mobile.

She said: "My boyfriend brings his phone and I don't bring one. I had no way of knowing what number it would [chart at], and it wasn't of importance to me because it wouldn't have changed anything.

"Someone could say, 'It would be this number if you did that, or this number if you sell your soul…'

"I've been in the Garden of Eden before and I've taken the red apple, and it never feels good."

Despite her realistic attitude towards success, Miley said she always wears her "empowerment".

She said: "One thing I wouldn't want this story to become is a complaint of being a woman in the industry.

"I don't need this to be a women's empowerment story. I wear my empowerment at all times. I don't need to profess it.

"I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience. It will set itself on fire all by itself."

