Miley Cyrus wants to work with Billie Eilish.

She is "in awe" of the 21-year-old singer and thinks it is "impressive" that she knows exactly who she is and the artist she wants to be at such a young age.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, Miley said: "I absolutely love Billie Eilish… she's one of the coolest artists out there at the moment.

"What impressed me so much is that she is already an authentic artist. She knows exactly the story she wants to tell and exactly the message she wants to express in her work. I'm in total awe of her.

"When I was her age, I didn't know who I was as an artist and was still being heavily influenced by others. But she knows exactly who she is and it is just so impressive."

Though Miley and Billie haven't had "conversations" about working together, the 30-year-old star admitted the singer is at the top of her wish list.

She added: "When I think of all the artists out there at the moment, she's definitely at the top of the list of people I'd like to work with. There haven't been any conversations yet. But it's something I'm open to, for sure."

Miley has previously teamed up with a string of famous faces including Stevie Nicks, Dolly Parton — who is her godmother — Dua Lipa, Britney Spears and Ariana Grande, but Billie admitted in 2019 the idea of collaborations with other artists make her "get really in [her] own head and weird".

However, she has since worked with Vince Staples on +Burn and Labrinth on Never Felt So Alone so she may be open to the idea of recording with the Wrecking Ball singer.

