Miley Cyrus would consider returning to acting

Miley Cyrus would consider a return to acting.

The Dream as One artist hasn't had an acting role since appearing in an episode of Black Mirror in 2019 but would be willing to return to the screen if the circumstances were "right".

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at Palm Springs International Film Festival, Miley said: "If the opportunity or the script or the character was right or designed in a way that it would make sense."

Miley's acting return could come in Hannah Montana, as she revealed that plans are underway to mark the 20th anniversary of the hit Disney sitcom — in which she played the titular role from 2006 to 2011 — and hinted that her bangs hairstyle is recreating the character's famous look.

Speaking to Variety, the 33-year-old star said: "You see the bangs."

Asked to reveal more, Miley coyly replied: "We're working hard on them."

The Flowers artist also reflected on how important the Hannah Montana anniversary will be for both herself and fans of the show.

She explained: "For me, I love looking back at the growth for both of us because it's very rare that someone grows up with their fanbase.

"When I was 15 years old, I'd look out to see 15-year-olds and now I'm a grown woman, I look out and see other grown people. So, what I want to do is honour the longevity of the relationship that we built."

Miley's latest song Dream as One features on the soundtrack to the movie Avatar: Fire and Ash and has received a nomination for Best Original Song at the forthcoming Golden Globe Awards, although the star has called for less competition and increased community at the award ceremonies.

She told the audience at the Palm Springs Film Festival: "So often during awards season, we're set up as competitors, but we're meant to be a community, not opponents. There is no single best; it's only our personal best work.

"Numbers can make it feel like a sport, but performance runs so much deeper than a scoreboard, because each artist they bare their soul in a completely unique way, and every contribution leaves its own mark on history."

