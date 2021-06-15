Milla Jovovich was hit on by "sleazy older guys" as a teenage actress - but doesn't feel like a "victim".

The Resident Evil actress - who married her Dazed and Confused co-star Shawn Andrews when she was 16 and he was 21 but had their union annulled two months later and went on to wed then-38-year-old director Luc Besson when she was 21 - began modelling at 12 and acting a year later and admitted she was exposed to inappropriate advances.

However, Milla wasn't upset because she was "having fun" at the time.

She told You magazine: "Did sleazy older guys hit on me? Of course. Did I get together with them? Occasionally. Do I feel like a victim? No. I was having fun and experiencing different people.

"I read Balzac and Nana when I was 13. I was playing characters in my head and meeting sophisticated older men was a game. In some sense, I thought I was a courtesan."

The brunette beauty - who has three daughters with husband Paul W.S. Anderson - thinks things could have been worse.

She added: "But I was little, they shouldn't have done it and thank god I never got raped - although you could call it rape because I was underage at the time."

The 45-year-old star never told her story as part of the #MeToo movement because she was never "affected" by what happened to her and she isn't angry, so she doesn't feel like she should be associated with the campaign.

She said: "I don't hold anger. It never affected me. I have always been secure in my sexuality and I was strong. No one drugged or beat me.

"I stand together with the #MeToo victims and will support them to the end. But I never felt my story was part of it because I wasn't one of those traumatised women and it was their voices that needed to be heard.

"Maybe it's because I'm more European, but that's the way it was for me.'