Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill's Sherlock clash in Enola Holmes 2 trailer

Enola Holmesis back on the case! This time, London’s newest detective is striking out on her own and is ready to make a name for herself. That is, if her famous detective brother Sherlock Holmes leaves her alone.

In a new trailer for Enola Holmes 2 released as part of Netflix’s TUDUM global fan event, Millie Bobby Brown returns as an eager young female detective taking on a missing girl’s case. In her efforts, she reunites with Viscount Tewsbury (Louis Patridge), her friend and likely love interest.

But sweet young love isn’t the only thing Enola encounters. Her brother Sherlock, played by Henry Cavill, seems to be struggling with his own case and it is later revealed that both their cases might be related in some way or form.

Based on the novels by Nancy Springer, Enola Holmes 2 will see Helena Bonham Carterreturning as Sherlock and Enola’s mother Eudoria, and Susie Wokoma as Edith, an acquaintance of the Holmes siblings. Joining the cast this time around are David Thewlis as a police officer familiar with the antics of the Holmes family, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster, whose character is currently shrouded in mystery. Harry Bradbeer and Jack Thorne also return as the movie’s director and screenwriter.

Enola Holmes 2 arrives on Netflix on Nov 4.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.