Millie Bobby Brown flashes 'mystery gold ring' on wedding finger

Millie Bobby Brown flashed a "mystery gold ring" on her wedding finger while kissing boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.

The pair shared a public display of affection on an outing in New York City on Friday, with the Stranger Things actress, 18, and the 20-year-old son of Jon Bon Jovi – whom she has been dating for a year – getting intimate on the street.

Mail Online is now reporting Millie was also seen flashing a gold diamond ring on her wedding finger, after she was recently spotted wearing a similar gold band on the same digit.

It is unknown whether it was an accessory or 'promise ring', according to the outlet.

Jake's parents married young, with Jon and his wife Dorothea both aged around 27 when they wed in 1989.

The same day as Millie and Jake were seen kissing, she shared a snap of them having a romantic meal with the caption: "Always b my baby. (sic)"

She also posted a video of them dancing.

The couple first sparked rumours they were in a relationship in the summer of 2021.

Millie introduced Jake to her followers in June last year with a photo of him on Instagram.

It wasn't until she posted an image of him kissing her on the cheek that they were 'Instagram official'.

Earlier last week the pair were seen at the Stranger Things: The Experience in New York.

She was spotted giving a group including Mariah Carey's 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan a VIP tour of the pop-up.

Jake was also with the actress on the red carpet in New York at the premiere for season four of Netflix's Stranger Things, which started in May.

The 1980s-set show follows a group of teens in a fictional Indiana town as they battle supernatural forces unleashed by shadowy government organisations, with Winona Ryder, David Harbour and Finn Wolfhard also starring alongside Millie.