Mimi Choo says TVB only offered her a $175 job in the last year

Malaysia-born actress-singer Mimi Choo may be a household name in Hong Kong and is a veteran TVB artiste but it doesn't mean she is snagging all the meaty roles.

The 67-year-old has been with TVB for 30 years but she felt her talent hasn't been used fully, she told Lianhe Wanbao previously.

And in a recent interview with Lianhe Zaobao, Mimi said the Hong Kong broadcasting company invited her to collect an award to celebrate 30 years of service. But since TVB doesn't give her any work, she didn't want to specially fly back to Hong Kong and quarantine for two weeks just to pick up the award.

Mimi revealed that in the past year when she was staying in Singapore, TVB only offered her one gig on a variety programme where she would be paid $175. She rejected the offer.

She explained that a variety programme didn't count as a "show", so the remuneration was lower. Hence, it wasn't worth returning to Hong Kong since it's risky and a waste of time.

She added she doesn't have a basic salary and is paid only when there's work.

It was also reported that some netizens criticised Mimi for being ungrateful and claimed she became a star because of TVB.

But, she clarified: "I became famous by singing in bars in Hong Kong. Then, TVB invited me to act. I didn't become a star because of TVB."

Not seen her husband in almost a year

Due to the pandemic, Mimi hasn't seen her husband in almost a year. She's based in Singapore, where she has a house in Upper Thomson Road, while her husband is in Hong Kong.

Aside from the fact that he's a Hong Kong citizen, he also has some health problems that prohibit him from getting vaccinated so it's not convenient for him to travel to and from Singapore.

When asked if she misses him, she replied: "We can video call!"

She added that her husband has siblings, as well as family and friends, in Hong Kong so he won't be lonely.

Mimi also admitted that, unlike most Asian mothers, she is not a 'tiger mum' and isn't fierce with her two sons.

She said: "I won't scold children. Sometimes when I see a parent scolding a child in public, I will feel sorry for the child. If I want to scold a child, I will do it behind closed doors.

"Times are different. In the past, children have no shame... now, children have a sense of pride from young so you can't scold them in public... If you humiliate your child in public, they may hold grudges for a lifetime."



Mimi Choo is holding her Tigress Is Here to Sing For You 2022 concert at Marina Bay Sands Theatre on Feb 5.

