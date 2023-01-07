Mindy Kaling isn't returning for Inside Out sequel

Mindy Kaling isn't returning for the Inside Out sequel.

The 43-year-old actress voiced character Disgust in the 2015 Pixar movie, but she won't be back for the 2024 follow-up film.

She told The Wrap: "I had a great time working on Inside Out and am sure Inside Out 2 will be great.

"But I'm not working on it."

The original movie told the story of characters Disgust, Joy (Amy Poehler), Sadness (Phyllis Smith), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), who all made up the main emotions of 11-year-old hockey player Riley (Kaitlyn Dias), who struggled after moving Minnesota to San Francisco, California for her dad's new job.

In September, it was confirmed Poehler would be reprising her role in the sequel, which is scheduled for release in summer 2024.

A tweet on the official Inside Out Twitter account read: "Oh JOY! Amy Poehler is back to star in Inside Out 2. Directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, and written by Meg LeFauve, Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 releases Summer 2024. (sic)"

But one sequel Kaling is involved in is Legally Blonde 3.

Last year, it was revealed the star has been penning the script for the third film with Dan Goor.

The actress-and-writer expressed how she didn't want to be the one who "messes up" the soon-to-be trilogy starring Reese Witherspoon – who first played the accidental aspiring lawyer in the 2001 original, written by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kristen Smith, and again in 2004's Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde, written by Kate Kondell – as it's her version of Marvel's Avengers.

She said: "I think of it like Reese's Avengers. Elle Woods is like her Captain America, and so you don't want to be the person that messes up that story, so for me, we are just taking our time because we want it to be really good."