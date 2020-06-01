Miriam Yeung tried to abort her son because of uterine tumour

PHOTO: YouTube/China HunanTV Official Channel
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

The new year has just started and Miriam Yeung looks set to win Mother of the Year.

In a clip from Chinese reality show, Viva La Romance, that was circulated on Weibo recently, the Hong Kong singer-actress revealed the emotional story behind the birth of her seven-year-old son, Torres Ting.

The 45-year-old recounted her experience of having to grapple with uterine fibroids while carrying Torres to term and said that she even considered aborting the baby at that time.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I wasn't in good health. I had... uterine fibroids, then I discovered I was pregnant. I was very anxious because it (the tumour) would grow along with my baby," she explained.

Miriam's husband, PR guru Real Ting, who was a guest star on the show, sighed while watching her talk about the past.

According to Mayo Clinic, uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths of the uterus that often appear during a woman's childbearing years.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Weibo

Miriam continued: "My husband was very worried that I would go into premature labour. I actually tried to abort (my baby)."

"After I gave birth, I noticed a bruise on my son's nose. The doctor told me, 'Did you know how dangerous it was that day? We cut open your abdomen and founds tumours everywhere. We had to search for his head and pull him out.'"

Real, 40, added that the pregnancy was unplanned and they only found out about it sometime between the second and third month of her pregnancy.

As Miriam had a small-scale concert planned at the time, the doctor ordered her to go on bed rest instead because her "body was too weak" and the tumours had undergone some changes.

Real didn't elaborate on what these changes were but said that her condition only stabilised by the third trimester.

Miriam's condition didn't suppress her desire to be a mother, fortunately, but she admitted that she won't be having more kids because she was worried about the risks due to her age.

When asked by the other guests on the show if she still wanted children, she said: "I do, but I'm already 45. I'm worried the child will be in danger."

She also shared that she envies those who have big families and finds it "a beautiful thing".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uf44kYMxfNU

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
celebrities child Pregnancies Health and Wellbeing

TRENDING

Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Chinese tourist stabbed in head in Osaka Don Quijote discount store
Singaporean woman&#039;s wedding with &#039;ang moh&#039; husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Singaporean woman's wedding with 'ang moh' husband at Clementi void deck is like no other
Miriam Yeung tried to abort her son because of uterine tumour
Miriam Yeung tried to abort her son because of uterine tumour
Vietnamese woman&#039;s family can&#039;t recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
Vietnamese woman's family can't recognise her after plastic surgery but she has no regrets
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea &amp; other deals this week
$1 Don Don Donki Sushi Bar, 1-for-1 bubble tea & other deals this week
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Dog caged under hot sun at Ang Mo Kio gets rescued, found with tumour and abrasions
Ian Fang stripped and groped by &#039;tai-tais&#039; for new drama
Ian Fang stripped and groped by 'tai-tais' for new drama
Brigitte Lin: &#039;The more men I kill, the better the film does&#039;
Brigitte Lin: 'The more men I kill, the better the film does'
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Fans, family and colleagues pay tribute to late actor Aloysius Pang at memorial event
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you do-it-yourself (DIY) at home?
Haidilao steamboat: How much do you save when you DIY at home?
Instagram model raises US$700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Instagram model raises US$700k for Australia bushfire relief by offering nudes to verified donors
Viral video: Noodles land on diner&#039;s face at Hai Di Lao
Viral video: Noodles land on diner's face at Hai Di Lao

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
10 cheap all-you-can-eat buffets in Singapore for under $20
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore&#039;s central shopping heaven and art strip
A day out: Discover Bugis, Singapore's central shopping heaven and art strip
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We&#039;re not sex workers
Singaporean sugar baby making $3,000 a month: We're not sex workers

Home Works

5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
5 easy renovation hacks to reclaim your valuable space
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
Ask the experts: Setting up a home theatre system in your HDB flat
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
8 fun, quirky bathroom designs with plenty of character
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang
House tour: A blend of old and new in this 3-room HDB apartment in Hougang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Aggressive photographers swarm cosplaying trio during Comiket for upskirt photos
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Chinese doctor performs surgery while ill, undergoes emergency surgery right after
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Marry me if you want compensation, says drink driver who caused Chinese woman to lose leg
Chinese man&#039;s corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children
Chinese man's corpse dragged out of coffin and beaten up by estranged children

SERVICES