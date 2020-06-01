Miriam Yeung tried to abort her son because of uterine tumour

The new year has just started and Miriam Yeung looks set to win Mother of the Year.

In a clip from Chinese reality show, Viva La Romance, that was circulated on Weibo recently, the Hong Kong singer-actress revealed the emotional story behind the birth of her seven-year-old son, Torres Ting.

The 45-year-old recounted her experience of having to grapple with uterine fibroids while carrying Torres to term and said that she even considered aborting the baby at that time.

"When I found out I was pregnant, I wasn't in good health. I had... uterine fibroids, then I discovered I was pregnant. I was very anxious because it (the tumour) would grow along with my baby," she explained.

Miriam's husband, PR guru Real Ting, who was a guest star on the show, sighed while watching her talk about the past.

According to Mayo Clinic, uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths of the uterus that often appear during a woman's childbearing years.

PHOTO: Screengrab from Weibo

Miriam continued: "My husband was very worried that I would go into premature labour. I actually tried to abort (my baby)."

"After I gave birth, I noticed a bruise on my son's nose. The doctor told me, 'Did you know how dangerous it was that day? We cut open your abdomen and founds tumours everywhere. We had to search for his head and pull him out.'"

Real, 40, added that the pregnancy was unplanned and they only found out about it sometime between the second and third month of her pregnancy.