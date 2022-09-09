'The mirror is his life': Ron Ng says Call Me By Fire co-star Raymond Lam loves checking himself out in the mirror

An actor's appearance is his asset but how much attention should he give to the man in the mirror?

In a recent episode of the hit Chinese competitive reality TV show Call Me By Fire 2, Ron Ng revealed Raymond Lam enjoys looking at his own reflection too much.

"He's a mirror 'monster'," the 43-year-old Hong Kong actor said. "The mirror is his life!"

Though he thinks Raymond, 42 and also from Hong Kong, is spending too much time checking himself out, that doesn't mean Ron feels appearances don't matter.

Said Ron: "Caring about your appearance is a good thing. For example, there are lifts in malls and when you walk past them you would look at yourself (through the reflections), that sort of thing."

Raymond, on the other hand, spends far more time in front of the mirror than just walking past a reflective lift, according to Ron's anecdote.

"Once when I was acting in Twin of Brothers with Raymond, I left our room to get my makeup and head-dressing done. When I was done, I went to the room only to find him still facing the mirror."

Raymond responded in defence: "I was practicing! I needed to practice how to do my expressions properly and it's not like we'd have makeup artists with us during the scene, so what are we actors to do?

"If for example we are shooting a show at a dinner table, there would be a knife on the table, right? So I would use the flat blade of the knife to check my reflection from all angles."

Call Me By Fire 2 pits 32 male stars past their heyday to compete for a spot in a group of finalists, ultimately re-debuting as a new boy band.

Aside from Raymond and Ron, this season's contestants include Alex To, Alec Su, Richie Jen, Julian Cheung, Jordan Chan, Van Ness Wu, Wilber Pan, Kenji Wu and Singapore's Huang Yida.

Hong Kong actor Deric Wan and Chinese actor Alen Fang have since been eliminated from the show.

ALSO READ: 'She ate the props': Jack Neo says Yeo Yann Yann secretly feasts on durians while filming new CNY movie King of Musang King

khooyihang@asiaone.com