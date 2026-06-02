Miss Hong Kong 2026 auditions see Labubu lookalike, child actress and one with Disney Princess backpack

Auditions for the Miss Hong Kong 2026 pageant began today (June 2) and hopeful participants are drawing attention from the public.

According to the pageant's Instagram page, the theme for this year is Dare to be Perfect, encouraging contestants to "embrace challenges, express their true self and strive for perfection".

ST Headline reported today that nearly 100 contestants would be interviewed during the auditions, which is organised by Hong Kong broadcaster TVB and held at TVB City in New Territories.

They also noticed many contestants arriving at the location in privately-owned cars, with some high-achievers, including 21-year-old Zhen Zhongyi (transliteration), who returned from her studies in the United Kingdom to participate in the pageant.

Among the many eligible young women, there are also some who had media and pageant experiences, such as Winnie Lam, who shared she was once a child actress.

The 25-year-old piano teacher, who holds a Master of Arts in Applied Linguistics from the University of Hong Kong, told HK01 she had appeared in TVB dramas Triumph in the Skies (2003) and L'Escargot (2012).

Winnie, who also practises ballet, said she had participated in the 35th Miss Asia Pageant Global Competition (Hong Kong division) in 2024 and believed the experience would help her gain significant advantage in this competition.

According to a separate report by HK01, Cecilia Chen is also a popular participant, having won second runner-up in the Miss Chinese Toronto Pageant in 2025.

She also maintained a positive image in her Instagram posts.

'Special edition'

Among the participants, there are also some who have been termed "special edition" by ST Headline for attracting attention differently.

Gigi Tsui caught the attention of the media as she also participated last year and was given the nickname Labubu then for her wide toothy smile.

The 26-year-old joked about her nickname in an Instagram Reel in July 2025. In the video, the person taking the footage ran towards her and gushed: "Oh my god, I met the human version of Labubu! This is my first time seeing this."

The latter responded with a smile, saying: "Oh really? Thank you so much. From now onwards, you can call me LaGigi."

She was spotted arriving for the auditions today with dyed red hair, which ST Headline wrote was a "transformation" from Labubu to a mermaid.

Another contestant, who is only known as Isabelle, caught attention for carrying a Disney Princess backpack as she arrived at the venue, and for her uncanny resemblance to Hong Kong influencer Jeff Lam, also known as Tat Gor, and Hong Kong singer-actress Nancy Sit.

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yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com