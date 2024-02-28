Miss Single's Inferno 2 contestant Shin Seul-ki? You can watch her in new K-drama Pyramid Game

Every reality show has stand-out stars, and in Single's Inferno 2, Shin Seul-ki caught both the men and the viewers' eyes.

Studying in Seoul National University's piano department, she was introduced as the daughter of a renowned and wealthy plastic surgeon in South Korea.

She had good chemistry with fellow fan-favourite Dex (Kim Jin-young), asking him even after a date with Choi Jong-woo if he had picked whom he wanted to leave the island with.

But Dex was indecisive, saying: "No, I haven't yet. I don't think it's over yet. I'll have to see how things go."

Despite Dex picking Seul-ki in the end, she didn't choose him or fellow contestant Shin Dong-woo, but went with Jong-woo — who had been into her since the start — instead.

Seul-ki graduated in August 2023, but what has the 25-year-old been up to since?

Last year, it was revealed that she would be making her acting debut in Pyramid Game, based on a webtoon of the same name.

The drama takes a look at Baekyeon Girls' High School, where a monthly popularity vote takes place in class. The girl with the lowest votes becomes the target of bullying for the month, and transfer student Seong Su-ji (Kim Ji-yeon, also known as Bona from K-pop girl group WJSN) gets the lowest votes that month.

Will she be able to endure the bullying or try to destroy the pyramid game itself?

Seul-ki plays class president and top student Seo Do-ah, trading her previous long locks for a short bob and large glasses.

During a press conference on Feb 26, she shared: "I've been preparing for acting since before I appeared in Single's Inferno 2. I was nurturing my dream of becoming an actor."

She added that she had not initially known which role she was auditioning for, but when she finished the last line of her script, the director gave her his glasses. She realised then that she would be Do-ah.

The other classmates in Pyramid Game include class "princess" Baek Ha-rin (Jang Da-ah), timid girl Myeong Ja-eun (Ryu Da-in) and easygoing idol trainee Im Ye-rim (Kang Na-eon).

The K-drama airs Thursdays on tvN (Singtel TV channel 518, StarHub TV channel 824) starting tomorrow (Feb 29), with episodes one to four showing back-to-back from 10.30pm in Singapore.

