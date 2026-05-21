Missing Lee Andrews claimed he was 'captured or arrested' in final video chat with wife Katie Price

Missing Lee Andrews claimed he was "arrested" in his final text messages to his wife Katie Price.

The ex-model thinks the Dubai-based self-proclaimed businessman has been kidnapped as she has not heard from him since their planned interview on Good Morning Britain last week, which Lee did not do as he failed to board his flight to the UK.

On Tuesday, 47-year-old Katie — who married Lee in January, a fortnight after they met — shared the final WhatsApp exchange she had with her 43-year-old spouse on May 13 to The Sun, in a bid for him to be tracked down.

One message read: "Been arrested I'll be in touch I'm OK xx (sic)."

But in another text, Lee suggested he had not been arrested.

He typed: "It's a black site, I love you, I sort it. I'm in the van… just being detained wtf. (sic)"

The publication reports that CID headquarters have not arrested anyone by Lee's name.

Lee told Katie to keep tracking his "live location" and to contact the embassy as he was being driven to a hidden state-run detention facility by people who also took his second phone.

Lee said: "Keep that on babe love you."

According to The Sun, the couple's exchange — which happened in the early hours of Thursday (May 21) morning in Dubai — began with the first text message at 12.36am (4.36am SGT) and the last, in which Lee claimed he was "being detained", got delivered at 01.01am.

Katie and her husband's final WhatsApp conversation also saw Lee send her his dad's number in Dubai.

He also told Katie to let Border Patrol know that he planned to meet the worried media personality in Oman.

On Tuesday, The Sun reported that the mom of five was told by Hertfordshire police that Interpol was investigating Lee over allegations made by an ex-partner.

Also that day, Katie took to YouTube and begged her fans to help her track down Lee.

And the TV star also slammed those who think she is involved and that it is a big publicity stunt.

Katie said: "Everyone who is trying to speculate, take the p*** and make jokes — this isn't a scandal, it's something that's really happening and there are real feelings involved. It could be going on for weeks, months, years, forever.

"This is not a publicity stunt; this is real, and anyone who thinks I am a part of it is disgusting.

"I'm really upset and distressed that people think I'm in on it. Are you joking? Come on, give me some credit. Why would I do that?"

[[nid:736299]]