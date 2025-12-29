'Mission kaya swiss roll': Singapore fan delivers sweet treats to Hwasa in South Korea

One fan in Singapore recently flew seven hours with a bag of local sweet treats, just to gift them to her favourite K-pop idol.

When South Korean singer Hwasa spent three minutes raving about kaya swiss rolls from Singapore in her livestream in September, TikTok user Dreamlike1995 sent her a message in her fan community asking if she could pass her some at a fan sign.

The 30-year-old Mamamoo member reacted with a heart-eyed emoji, marking the start of "Mission Kaya Swiss Roll".

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday (Dec 28), Dreamlike1995 documented her journey to deliver the sweet treats straight to Hwasa herself on Oct 16.

The video has garnered over 145,000 views overnight.

After rushing to one of Rich & Good Cake Shop's outlets to grab a few kaya swiss rolls, the fan returned home to pack her luggage before heading straight to Changi Airport.

After her red-eye flight, she hurried over to attend Hwasa's performance at music show MCountdown, all while running on only five hours of sleep.

At an event later that day, Hwasa was handing out gifts to fans when she saw Dreamlike1995 and asked, "You came all the way to Korea again?"

The fan then handed the idol the bag of kaya swiss rolls, causing the latter to gasp and cover her mouth in surprise.

"You brought this all the way from Singapore?" Hwasa asked before thanking and hugging her.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@dreamlike1995/video/7588807832594615570?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc[/embed]

At another fansign three days later, Hwasa told the fan that she ate the kaya swiss rolls with her staff and even shared some with fellow Mamamoo member Wheein.

When asked if Wheein liked the cake, Hwasa giggled and shook her head: "Take it as my preference."

A behind-the-scenes video on Hwasa's YouTube channel in November also revealed Wheein's reaction to the sweet treat.

Pointing to the kaya swiss rolls, Hwasa told Wheein: "This, right here? This is my everything."

Wheein thoughtfully chewed and averted her gaze.

Hwasa was last in Singapore in September for a Maison Valentino event. Wheein performed here that same month while members Solar and Moonbyul held solo concerts in November and December respectively.

Mamamoo last held a concert here in 2023.

