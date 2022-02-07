Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island gets June 3 premiere date

2022 is shaping up to be a great year for Gundam fans. Not only is the Gundam Factory Yokohama extending its stay for a whole year, the new animated film, Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan’s Island, will premiere on June 3, 2022.

The chief animation director and character designer, Atsushi Tamura, drew an illustration to commemorate the announcement of the film’s opening date, which is posted on the film’s official Twitter page.

The film is described as a retelling of the 15th episode of the original Mobile Suit Gundam anime series. The episode, notably, is not part of the English release of the series. This is a film that fans will not want to miss, and could also serve as a great way to introduce newcomers to the series.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.