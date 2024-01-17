'The money comes in non-stop': Thai actress Aum Lakkana gets same mole as Blackpink's Lisa tattooed on neck for good fortune

Do the moles on your body mean something?

It's not an uncommon fortune-telling practice in some parts of Asia, and one Thai actress has taken it a step further by tattooing moles on her face and neck for good luck.

Aum Lukkana Wattanawongsiri recently shared about her faux moles in a video uploaded by Thai YouTuber Archita Siripinyanond on Jan 11.

Pointing to a mole under her left eye, the 40-year-old said: "This legendary mole right here? Actually, I already had one but I removed it because it's a teardrop mole that would cause me disappointment in love."

Aum added that she didn't believe in the mole being an indicator of bad luck at first but "finally something happened" so she had it removed and then had it tattooed again. She didn't explain why she had it inked.

"These new moles are ones I just had tattooed, because I'm too lazy to use eyeliner to paint them," Aum said.

Other moles she got tattooed included one on the left side of her nose that was meant to signify that she was "charming" and "had money" and one on her left cheekbone to signify wealth and "people giving you support".

Aum also got a mole tattooed at the base of her neck to imitate two Thai superstars — Blackpink's Lisa and actress-model Yaya Urassaya Sperbund.

"At this point, it's Lisa and Yaya's mole," Aum explained. "Believe it or not, since getting it tattooed, the money comes in non-stop and I get a lot of work, just by getting this tattoo."

Netizens took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their views.

"When my mum saw a photo of Lisa for the first time, she said that according to Chinese text, the mole on her neck is auspicious. She'd be lucky, have fortune, be wealthy and have people supporting her, never having an unlucky day," shared a Thai netizen.

"And people with that mole are always polite, humble and understand others well."

Others joked that they have a similar mole but it hasn't brought them any fortune.

"I have that same mole, same spot, but money hasn't been pouring on me since birth," posted a fan of Lisa.

Another mused: "Maybe I should do that too" with sobbing and money emojis.

