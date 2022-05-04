Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 1 premieres on Netflix this June

Just when you thought the world’s biggest heist was over, think again. The Korean blockbuster Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 1 is arriving with guns blazing on Netflix.

The streaming platform revealed that the series will premiere on June 24, 2022 and that the first part of the series will boast six action-packed episodes.

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 1 is set against the backdrop of two Koreas creating a Joint Economic Area where North and South are on the verge of peaceful reunification.

As the country makes way for a new unified currency, the Professor assembles a gang of top-class thieves to steal the cash straight from the mint and attempt to pull off an unprecedented heist in the Korean Peninsula.

Alongside a brand new heist, this Korean series also brings forth a new face mask design. The original Spanish series used the famed Salvador Dali mask. This time, the Korean traditional Hahoe mask is used instead.

Directed by Kim Hong-sun, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area will feature a formidable cast who will play the iconic characters from the original series: Professor (Yoo Ji-tae), Berlin (Park Hae-soo), Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo), Moscow (Lee Won-jong), Denver (Kim Ji-hun), Nairobi (Jang Yoon-ju), Rio (Lee Hyun-woo), Helsinki (Kim Ji-hoon), and Oslo (Lee Kyu-ho).

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area Part 1 premieres on Netflix on June 24, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.