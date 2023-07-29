'This monkey made it': NDP host Joakim Gomez, once called a 'performing monkey', on overcoming insults from Singapore Idol

From a Singapore Idol contestant to 987FM radio DJ — Joakim Gomez has come a long way.

While some say the journey can be more beautiful than the destination, it was not all sunshine and rainbows for the 35-year-old.

On a recent episode of YouTube series Real For Real, Joakim shared how he became "the most hated guy" on Singapore Idol season two held in 2006.

"There was a point in time where I wanted to stay at home and not even leave my house… I did not enjoy the attention at all. Especially in such a negative light," said Joakim.

To give everyone an idea of how bad the hate was, he explained that people would come up to him at public places and insult him, and one guy threw a bottle at him while he was walking along Orchard Road.

"I think I was a very different person back then at 18. I took part in Singapore Idol with a very low self-esteem. With Idol happening, it just brought my low self-esteem to the lowest point in life," he said.

'More like a performing monkey'

When asked about comments from the Singapore Idol judges he still remembers to the present day, Joakim pointed out Ken Lim's comment, as it was a roast anyone would remember for a long time.

"He goes, 'Can I have five seconds of silence from the audience please?'" he recalled.

Ken then said the silence sounded better than his singing.

The audience also brought posters of monkeys to the competition in reference to him.

Why? It was because judge Dick Lee told him then: "It's like you're trying to do everything, more like a performing monkey."

"Hey, somehow this monkey made it right?" Joakim laughed.

'Baptism of fire'

When asked if he regrets going on Singapore Idol, Joakim said he used to, but no longer does.

"I consider it a baptism of fire," he added.

He then went on to talk about his journey as a radio DJ, becoming a National Day Parade (NDP) host and how he grew to find his "true identity".

Though he has become a known host in local showbiz, Joakim remembers his roots: "Singapore Idol will always be a reminder of how bad it could get.

"So that's why, not saying that I gotta be wholesome all the time, but don't give people the opportunity to attack you, you know what I mean?"

