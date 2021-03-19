Monsters Inc. spin-off Monsters at Work adds Mindy Kaling and Bonnie Hunt to the cast

The loved monster pair, Mike Wazowski and Sully are on their way back to our screens! The upcoming Disney+ spin-off series, Monsters at Work, is progressing faster than we thought, especially with the new addition to the team.

Disney+ recently announced that Mindy Kaling (Ocean’s 8, Never Have I Ever) has joined the cast as the voice for Val Little. Her character, according to Disney+, is “an enthusiastic member of the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (aka ‘MIFT’).”

Mindy Kaling attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, US, February 9, 2020.

PHOTO: Reuters

Additionally, Bonnie Hunt will be reprising her role as Ms. Flint in the series. However, this time around, she manages the department responsible for recruiting and training monsters to be Jokesters. That’s going to be a sight to see.

PHOTO: Twitter/BonnieHunt_real

Kaling and Hunt will be joining a new set of voice actors for various characters in the series such as Ben Feldman (Friday the 13th) as Tylor Tuskmon, Henry Winkler (Happy Days) as the scatterbrained boss Fritz, Lucas Neff (Raising Hope) as the opportunistic plumber Duncan.

There is also Alanna Ubach (Coco) as rule follower Cutter, Stephen Stanton (Star Wars Resistance) as the custodial team Smitty and Needleman, and Aisha Tyler (Archer) as Tylor’s mom Millie.

Alongside these new voices are the original Monsters Inc. voice casts – Billy Crystal as Mike Wazowski, John Goodman as Sully, John Ratzenberger as The Abominable Snowman, Jennifer Tilly as Celia and Bob Peterson as Roze, the twin sister to the iconic character Roz.

With the sequel series coming soon, new character images were also released.

Things are about to get (scary) funny. Mindy Kaling is joining the #MonstersAtWork cast as Val Little, and Bonnie Hunt will be reprising her role as Ms. Flint. Start streaming the Original Series July 2 on #DisneyPlus. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/Ql83MxLnX1 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 17, 2021

Monsters Inc. first premiered in 2001 and introduced viewers to monsters hiding in children’s bedrooms. Following the success of the film, the prequel Monsters University was later released in 2013.

Monsters at Work is slated to release on July 2 on Disney+.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.