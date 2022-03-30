Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke signed NDA for the first time in his 30-year career

He's a veteran in Hollywood and has many notches on his belt, but joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe at 51 still provided Ethan Hawke with a career 'first'.

In an exclusive interview for the upcoming Marvel Disney+ series Moon Knight, the American actor told AsiaOne: "In a 30-year career, I've never been asked to sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) before."

Ethan also shared what it's like to take on a villainous role after being synonymous with the more sensitive-guy roles.

On Moon Knight, Ethan stars as Arthur Harrow, the charismatic and zealous cult leader who is at odds with Steven Grant/Marc Spector/Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) as the latter seeks to stop him from unleashing a sealed Egyptian god on the world.

Watch the video for the full interview.

Moon Knight premieres on Disney+ on March 30.

