Morbius second trailer and featurette leaked, teases connections to Venom

The second trailer and a featurette to Sony's upcoming Marvel movie, Morbius just got leaked online.

Shared on Twitter via GeekNews21, the trailer sees Dr. Michael Morbius attempt to find a cure to a disease that he and so many others carry.

After an encounter with a cauldron of bats, the Doctor appears to be healed, strong, and healthy. However, it comes with a price.

Morbius slowly transforms into his vampiric form throughout the trailer, showing off his powers, abilities and struggles to control himself at the same time.

The leaked featurette, on the other hand, features actor Jared Leto explaining the importance of Morbius in the Marvel Universe. It also gives a sneak peek into the action fans can expect from the movie.

Leto later teases that this film brings a "web of opportunity", hinting at the movie's potential connection to Marvel characters like Venom and Spider-Man.

With the trailer meant to officially drop tomorrow, fans will have to wait and see if these leaked videos are legitimate.

Although, if history were to repeat itself like the case with the leaked Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer, it's likely that the leak is accurate.

Directed by Daniel Espinosa, Morbius arrives in theatres on Jan 28, 2022.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.