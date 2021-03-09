More Fast & Furious spin-offs are being planned

The Fast & Furious franchise is revving up a storm with more spin-offs being planned out.

The 2001 franchise is an action-packed, car lover's dream starring Vin Diesel, the late Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster. The first film saw the coming together of the core family (as Toretto would put it) whilst participating in illegal street racing and investigating crimes.

PHOTO: Universal Pictures

The films that came after that involved a lot of barter trading for amnesty and expanding the team to include new faces - including that of Luke Hobbs who came to an agreement with Toretto to give the team pardon if they helped him capture Deckard Shaw.

The introduction of Hobbs and Shaw into the franchise later birthed a spin-off movie titled Hobbs & Shaw with actors Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham returning back to their respective roles in a globetrotting adventure in the same world as the Fast & Furious movies. The film delivered wild car stunts and impressive action scenes before ending with a sequel tease.

PHOTO: Universal Pictures

Speaking to Comicbook.com Hobbs & Shaw producer Hiram Garcia shared that a sequel is indeed on its way, with more to come that will hopefully continue beyond the original saga.

"For us, we 100 per cent want to do our part: continue to tell that story, ride with Hobbs," said Garcia. "We're full steam ahead on that, we've got a great story, a big fun story."

Garcia goes on to say that it's not the end of the road for fans: "I'm real excited [about] where it's going but we'll continue to push along. We know fans wanted it, that first one, was received really well and so that's what we needed to know, that the fans wanted more, so we're going to deliver it."

The Fast & Furious franchise will come to its end in the form of its 11th movie. Currently, the franchise's 9th film is currently slated to release on June 25, 2021 after numerous delays. The release date and plot details for the Hobbs & Shaw sequel are still unknown.

This article was first published in Geek Culture