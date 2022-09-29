More personal photos of Blackpink's Jennie leaked, BTS' agency filing criminal complaints against 'a specific poster'

It appears Blackpink’s Jennie can’t seem to catch a break.

More personal photos of the K-pop idol have been leaked today (Sept 29) amid rumours that she is dating BTS’ V. But the matter has become more complicated.

The leaks include photos of Jennie herself, BTS’ V and Jimin, her former boyfriend Kai from the K-pop boy band Exo with his friend Lucas from boy band NCT, and her rumoured former boyfriend G-Dragon from BigBang.

Due to concerns of privacy violations, none of the leaked personal photos will be shared in this article.

In addition, BTS’ management agency Bit Hit Entertainment released a lengthy statement stating they are filing criminal complaints against “a specific poster” who has been spreading a defamatory rumour about their idols.

Part of the statement reads: “We have found multiple defamatory postings containing false information about the artists on platforms in and outside of Korea.

“We have also found that a specific poster has been spreading the same ill-intentioned rumour in multiple platforms and filed a criminal complaint against the poster after gathering all of the repetitively uploaded postings.”

Not long after, BTS’ Jin took to Weverse to comment on the situation, saying: “What on earth did the malicious commenters do that they're being sent to the prosecutor's office? They're just out here looking for trouble.”

Jin’s Weverse post. PHOTO: Screengrab/Weverse

Fans suspect Big Hit Entertainment is referring to the notorious leaker Gurumiharibo. Over the last few months, they have shared personal photos of Jennie and V, both 26, on their Twitter account, which has been banned, and also Telegram account, alleging that they are dating.

While some fans speculate the photos are edited, others believe the photos could have been obtained after the phones of Jennie, V or one of their friends were hacked.

Gurumiharibo also leaked a photo of Blackpink’s Jisoo before she posted it on her Instagram, further suggesting that the hacking is real.

Gurumiharibo has commented on Big Hit Entertainment’s statement, sharing on their Telegram channel that it was merely a quarterly statement from the agency and that they have “not received any legal notice from anyone”.

In-fighting between leakers

There also appears to be what seems like a bizarre case in-fighting between leakers.

The newly-leaked photos of Jennie and the other idols were actually posted by another Twitter user who goes by Dropthebomb (@Twocanplay_).

They claimed they are part of a group of leakers who initially tried to “corner companies and make them talk” with photo edits. They leaked the latest batch of Jennie’s photos as evidence of their involvement, claiming that these would be the next photos Gurumiharibo would share.

They tweeted: “All the photos you see do not belong to the same account. They were collected from different sources: friends, sasaengs, staff,” adding that pinning down a source who leaked them would be impossible.

Sasaengs are obsessive fans who stalk or invade the privacy of their idols.

Dropthebomb alleged that Jennie was targeted because her staff members are “willing to betray her for a payout” while V was targeted due to his “media power”.

KTH refers to Kim Tae-hyung, V's real name. GH refers to Gurumiharibo. PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

Dropthebomb claims to be doing this to expose Gurumiharibo’s “ego”, alleging that the latter went rogue and fabricated stories, tweeting: "Edits are edits and they should not have been published with real photos. Gurumi took it upon herself to make these leaks to inspire confidence."

Fans, however, are clearly unimpressed with someone leaking idols’ private photos to try and justify themselves.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Twitter

The account has since been deactivated or banned altogether from Twitter, after fans mass-reported it.

