More than a concert: 2NE1's Welcome Back Tour stop in Singapore is tear-jerking reunion

2NE1's Welcome Back Tour stop in Singapore over the weekend (Dec 21 and 22) was not just a concert — it was more like a reunion with your childhood friends.

And like a typical friends' reunion, tears were shed starting with just a line from the K-pop girl group's 2014 album: "Come back home… can you come back home".

It has been a decade since 2NE1 held a concert in Singapore and it was apparent from the screams and sea of varying light sticks — from their debut days to the latest world tour ones — that their fans, collectively known as Blackjacks, have remained fiercely loyal over the years.

The group had disbanded in 2016 but did a surprise performance at Coachella 2022, which got the ball rolling for their 15th anniversary reunion this year.

A triumphant return

The energy in the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Saturday was palpable, as the audience erupted into cheers with every beat and lyric.

It was simply a party of hits and a special surprise, but more on that later.

The evening commenced with a high-energy performance of their debut single Fire, instantly igniting the crowd's enthusiasm.

The quartet — CL, Dara, Bom and Minzy — demonstrated that time had not diminished their synergy or charisma. Each member brought her unique flair to the stage.

CL, the assertive leader, engaged the audience with her commanding presence and interactive banter.

Dara charmed fans with her playful demeanour, reminding Singtel — the telco brand that 2NE1 had endorsed previously — that "2NE1's here again, just in case you want to renew the contract with us!"

Minzy captivated fans with her dynamic dance moves and powerful vocals.

Bom switched between exuding a relaxed confidence and cheekily running to various sides of the stage or jumping off it to interact with fans.

The setlist was a well-curated mix of 2NE1's greatest hits, including I Am the Best, I Don't Care, Lonely, as well as CL's solo performance of The Baddest Female and MTBD. Each song was met with enthusiastic sing-alongs, underscoring the lasting impact of their music.

The group's decision to perform mostly original versions of their tracks, as opposed to rearranged renditions, was a nod to their legacy and a treat for long-time fans.

Special festive surprise

In the spirit of the holiday season, 2NE1 delighted Blackjacks with a rendition of Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You.

Adorned in festive accessories, the group expressed their joy in preparing the song, with CL noting that it evoked memories of their early days.

"It's our very first time singing any Christmas song as 2NE1, and we had so much fun preparing the song together because we haven't learned a new song in such a long time," she shared.

"We were doing our makeup while learning the song together and it really brought me back to our trainee days back in the day. So, this was so special for us. Thank you, Singapore, for letting us do this."

This heartfelt performance, along with clips of their debut days truly highlighted the bond between 2NE1 and Blackjacks.

Legacy reaffirmed

Throughout the night, 2NE1's influence on the K-pop industry was evident.

Video messages from artists such as IU, G-Dragon, and members of groups like Stray Kids and NewJeans were shown, acknowledging 2NE1's role as trailblazers and highlighting the group's contributions to shaping the genre and inspiring a new generation of artists.

The quartet just have that spark that's infectious when they perform, making people feel connected to their music. They still have that now.

2NE1's Welcome Back concert in Singapore was a big reunion and a celebration of their enduring artistry and the unbreakable bond with their fans. The group's seamless blend of nostalgia and innovation left fans with a memorable experience, reaffirming their status as icons in the K-pop landscape.

The tour continues into 2025, with upcoming shows in cities like Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur and Macau. And as 2NE1 would say, nolza (let's play)!

