Moses Lim bids fans and friends a 'special farewell' in AI-generated video

Moses Lim may have died, but his memory lives on, not only via his body of work over the past decades, but now, through Artificial Intelligence (AI) as well.

The Under One Roof and Comedy Nite actor-comedian died on Feb 11 at age 75. The cause of death was ischaemic heart disease, his family had shared.

On Saturday (Feb 15), which was also the day of his cremation, his family released a message along with a video on his Facebook page.

They wrote in the post that the video was "a special farewell from our beloved Moses Lim".

"Those who knew Moses well would understand how this would have brought a twinkle to his eye — he was always the first to embrace new ways to bring joy and laughter to others.

"While we know this AI-generated message can never truly replace his presence, his adventurous spirit would have been delighted in using technology in such a meaningful way. It gives us comfort to share his familiar voice and infectious spirit with you one final time," they said.

The family added that while the voice in the clip is digitally generated, "the sentiments and spirit are genuinely from the heart".

The video showed a younger Moses speaking to the camera, stating: "Life is like a banquet, there's good food and laughter. Most importantly, I have your company."

"I'm grateful to have met so many good friends in this lifetime, a loving family as well as many precious memories. Thank you for your support and love, which has made my life more exciting. What's most important in life isn't material possessions, but how to spread love to others. I hope you will treasure those around you, live a happy and fulfilling life and pass on the love. There isn't a banquet that doesn't end, so I'll be leaving first, but don't be sad, we will meet again in Heaven," said the voiced likeness.

The video, which was also posted to the social media pages of Jack Neo and his company J Team Productions, ends with a heart-warming video montage showing some of Moses' most memorable on-screen moments.

In the post, the family also shared that the tribute was "lovingly created by his friends", using AI technology, giving special thanks to "Uncle Jack Neo", for making it possible.

'My old partner has gone home': Jack Neo

Wrote Jack in a post to his own social media channels: "My old partner Moses Lim has gone home. I went to send him off for the last time and was overwhelmed with emotions, seeing him lying there peacefully, I told him to rest in peace and thanked him for creating countless miracles with me and J Team which brought so much joy to others.

"The old partner once again bids friends who loved him a last farewell, thanking everyone for their well-wishes," Jack added.

In a comment, Jack shared that the image was generated by AI, and his family had also wished for Moses to be able to bid his fans a fond farewell.

Wrote the family in their message: "For so many years, Moses was not only our devoted father, husband, and grandfather; he was also a cherished part of Singapore's heart. We were blessed to share him with the nation, watching as he touched countless lives with his distinctive humour and boundless kindness."

Responses to the AI-generated video have been positive, with many netizens sharing their fond memories of the comedy actor and well-known foodie, thanking him for his contributions.

On Saturday, a video of his final send-off showed his family, including his wife, two daughters and grandchildren following behind the hearse, Shin Min Daily News reported.

Celebrity chef Heman Tan was also seen in tears as he followed behind the procession. He'd told Shin Min in an earlier interview that he was like "half a son" to the late actor, whom he'd known for over a decade.

Fellow celebrity friends such as Chew Chor Meng, Zhu Houren, Aileen Tan, Jeffrey Xu, Felicia Chin and Tang Miaoling were present at the Mandai crematorium, Shin Min reported.

