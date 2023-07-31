'Most of her evening gowns are gone': Coco Lee's sister confirms

Coco Lee and her sister Nancy had always had a close relationship and in the days prior to the singer's hospitalisation on July 2, they had spent their nights confiding with each other and sleeping together in the same room.

In an interview with Hong Kong media myTV Super yesterday (July 30), Nancy said that she thinks about Coco frequently and has not slept well every night since her death on July 5 at the age of 48.

"The bed reminded me of the conversations we had. I will also think about how I didn't manage to get her outfits, the ones that she likes. But it's okay, those are just items, we can always buy new ones for her," she said, confirming recent reports that they are unable to retrieve hundreds of Coco's outfits from her estranged husband Bruce Rockowitz's house.

The 51-year-old singer, who used to be Coco's manager, said that she wakes up every day thinking about how to continue with her life, as losing Coco seems to have made her lose her life purpose.

"I used to have motivation as a sister and hoped to be a role model [for Coco]… But I am unable to do it and so I don't know who to be a role model for now… I am unable to change her unhappiness towards certain things [in her life]," said Nancy.

When asked about the progress of Coco's funeral arrangement, which starts today, and how Nancy is holding up, she expressed her appreciation towards friends and other professionals for helping them out.

She added that she would always tear up whenever someone brought up Coco.

Nancy said: "I don't want to cry anymore, because I believe Coco doesn't want to see me continue to be sad… The process is difficult… I don't know when I can stop crying."

She also spoke about their mother's condition and said that she recently passed her 86th birthday. However, since Coco's death, she has been in low spirits and told Nancy that she "doesn't want to celebrate any of her birthdays in the future".

Nancy added: "I can understand her feelings, to my mum it felt like someone had dug a hole in her heart."

In a separate interview with Hong Kong broadcasting media TVB Entertainment News yesterday, Nancy also responded directly to Coco's missing outfits.

She said: "The main thing is actually not to cremate [the outfits] with her, but I know there are a few sets of outfits that she liked, so I wanted to find them for her to wear. Before she was separated [from Rockowitz], she left her outfits at the house."

"I wanted her to wear something beautiful and send her off for her final journey… Most of her evening gowns are gone," Nancy added.

When asked for her comments on rumours relating to Rockowitz's involvement in the distribution of her sister's assets, Nancy said: "Actually these are what the reporters said and not words from my mouth. I feel that since I did not say anything, I don't know why they said that."

Taiwan media outlet Setn reported yesterday evening that fans have gathered at the Hong Kong Funeral Home since the afternoon. Fans have also rented advertisement spaces at 24 bus stops to put up Coco's posters and pay tribute to her.

Coco's memorial service will be livestreamed on Nancy's YouTube channel today at 4pm. The funeral service will also be livestreamed on the same channel on Aug 1 at 9.30am.

