'Most important thing is my wife loves it': Yao Wenlong buys $400,000 landed property in JB

Yao Wenlong's exhausting search for a new home has finally come to an end.

The 52-year-old Malaysian actor recently purchased a new double-storey landed property in Johor Bahru.

An Instagram post that Wenlong shared on Sunday (Nov 27) showed him and his wife posing for a sweet photo in front of their new pad.

The Mediacorp actor described how the search for a suitable property had been a long and arduous journey.

"We've finally crossed the mountain and the sea," he stated.

Providing more details on what made him seal the deal on this particular home, he wrote: "I'd seen many houses but finally decided to buy this one.

"The reason is that my wife likes the size and layout of this house the most."

"The most, most, most important" factor, however, Wenlong indicated for emphasis, is that his kids' bedrooms — which have ensuite bathrooms — are of the same size.

Wenlong's son is 17 and his daughter, seven.

"So we don't have to worry that they would accuse us of favouritism," he wrote.

But turns out, his kids' happiness isn't the most critical factor, he eventually admitted in his post.

"Based on my experience… the most important thing is that my dear wife must love it," he shared.

Speaking to 8world, Wenlong shared that the 4,000 sq ft house (slightly larger than three five-room HDB flats) was purchased for RM1.3 million ($399,000).

He shared that the property is an "upgrade" after four years in his previous residence, which was a 1,300 sq ft townhouse with three bedrooms.

And it's a place where he foresees spending the rest of his life.

Sharing that his kids are equally happy with their new digs, Wenlong told 8World: "Previously, my son's room was a bit bigger and both he and my daughter had to share the toilet, which I thought was quite inconvenient… now they don't have to fight over the toilet anymore."

Wenlong revealed that he's spent RM300,000 on renovations and the family plan to move in before the lunar new year.

It won't be a drastic makeover, though.

He shared: "We're just adding some windows and improving the design of the kitchen because my wife loves to cook."

The house also comes with a garden and outdoor area, where Wenlong looks forward to holding barbecues and gatherings for family and friends.

