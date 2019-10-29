Most memorable moments from Lee Seung Gi's fan meet in Singapore

“Wow, he’s so talented” was the phrase that periodically went through my mind as I watched Lee Seungi’s recent fan meeting in Singapore.
The singer-actor was at Singapore Expo as part of the Vagabond Voyage fan meeting, which has taken him to a few countries, including Taiwan and the Philippines.
I’m watching Korean drama Vagabond, so I know for a fact that he can act. And I also know that he can sing and host.
But as the event progresses and he showed off his other skills, I couldn’t help but be impressed.
He opened the show by belting out “Because You’re My Woman”, the hit song that he debuted with 15 years ago.
If you’re more familiar with Seung Gi through his dramas and variety shows, the performance was a reminder that the 32-year-old first debuted as a singer.
In fact, when he moved into the performance segment towards the end of the concert, he asked the fans, “You know what I debuted as, right?” And his worry is not unfounded.
People who are not his fans would assume that he’s a full-time actor or even a host despite the fact that he has six albums to his name.
He said, “…I’m really nervous towards the end when I’m performing for my fans.”
Despite the nerves, he rounded up the show with impressive performances of his hit songs, including “Let’s Go On A Vacation” and hitting all the high notes effortlessly.
At one point, he even turned the arena into a mini dance cloor, as he belted out upbeat tracks that left us impressed. Before that, the fans surprised him with a special video message to thank him for being their pillar of support all this while. Apart from his steely vocals, he also impressed us with his cooking and basketball skills. On All The Butlers, he proved his b-ball skills by scoring goals effortlessly. Although he attributed it to luck, he managed to get six balls into the basket last night, which is pretty impressive. Seung Gi also showed off his culinary skills. He started out well, and then went on to misshape the omelette, which got the emcee worried, but the result was 👌. Missing Seung Gi already? Here are the most memorable moments from the fan meet. HE'S MORE FAMOUS THAN MATT DAMON IN MOROCCO? Seung Gi recounted how his fans in Morocco had shown him encouragement by sending snacks and drinks for the Vagabond team. He recalled how he was treated differently thanks to his fans’ support, “There was a location manager who was in charge of Bourne series (also filmed in Morocco). He asked me who I was because I received the attention from fans that even Matt Damon didn’t receive. From then on, he treated me differently and filming was a breeze.” He added, “I was surprised and moved that there are people who know me there. When I film, the puns and storyline are imbued with Korean culture but I was amazed that there are fans all over the world who understand the puns and all that.” HE DOESN'T KNOW HOW TO REACT WHEN PEOPLE ASK HIM ABOUT KISSING SCENES If you’re an actor, at some point, you’ll have a kissing scene in your drama or movie. Seung Gi has acted in numerous dramas and had many kissing scenes, but he still doesn’t know how to explain it when asked what shooting those scenes is like. He explained, “I’m not sure whether I should tell them that it was good or something else.” But he says a kissing scene doesn’t work like a normal kiss. “If you kiss like how people usually kiss, you cannot film. It has to be simple and graceful so there’s not much feelings involved.” While he and Suzy shared a kissing scene in one of the episodes of Vagabond, he left us confused with his answer when asked if there would be more of such scenes: “There are no more kissing scenes… but how do I explain it? (In English) I can’t explain it. I’m naked and Suzy [is dressed] up. (Switches back to Korean) I don’t know how to explain it.” HE LIKES HIS SALT During one of the segments, Seung Gi cooked a toast for two lucky winners. While cooking the omelette, he put in a generous amount of salt that made the emcee nervous. The latter commented that the omelette was salty after he was given a bite to try. Although his toasts looked impressive and we’d 10/10 buy if they were on sale, the amount of salt he put in might prompt the Health Promotion Board to give him the Healthier Choice symbol to remind him to keep everything in moderation. PS: Remember the dude who proposed to his girlfriend during Seung Gi’s first fan meet in Singapore? The couple is still going on strong and have a three-year-old son together. We found out because she was one of the lucky winners chosen to receive the toast from Seung Gi. Talk about fate! HIS VARIETY SKILLS ARE ON-POINT If you’re used to seeing Seung Gi on variety shows and think his variety sense is impeccable, you’re not wrong. The singer-actor showed off his brand of humour in a few instances during the fan meet. During the cook-off, he revealed that he brought his own induction cooker because the one he used for a previous fan meeting didn’t heat up well. When asked if he also brought the frying pan to from his house, he told the host, “No, your house.” HIS FACE IS IMPORTANT In case you didn’t know, Seung Gi did 90% of the action scenes in Vagabond himself. When asked about the scariest scene to film, he recalled an action scene that involved him breaking glass. “I think this scene hasn’t been aired but there’s a scene where I had to break glass. It’s made of sugar glass but I was afraid the shards would hurt my face because my face is important, right? I wasn’t scared of injuries but was scared my face would be scarred.” This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.
This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.