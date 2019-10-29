Most memorable moments from Lee Seung Gi's fan meet in Singapore

“Wow, he’s so talented” was the phrase that periodically went through my mind as I watched Lee Seungi’s recent fan meeting in Singapore.

The singer-actor was at Singapore Expo as part of the Vagabond Voyage fan meeting, which has taken him to a few countries, including Taiwan and the Philippines.

I’m watching Korean drama Vagabond, so I know for a fact that he can act. And I also know that he can sing and host.

But as the event progresses and he showed off his other skills, I couldn’t help but be impressed.

He opened the show by belting out “Because You’re My Woman”, the hit song that he debuted with 15 years ago.

If you’re more familiar with Seung Gi through his dramas and variety shows, the performance was a reminder that the 32-year-old first debuted as a singer.

In fact, when he moved into the performance segment towards the end of the concert, he asked the fans, “You know what I debuted as, right?” And his worry is not unfounded.

People who are not his fans would assume that he’s a full-time actor or even a host despite the fact that he has six albums to his name.

He said, “…I’m really nervous towards the end when I’m performing for my fans.”

Despite the nerves, he rounded up the show with impressive performances of his hit songs, including “Let’s Go On A Vacation” and hitting all the high notes effortlessly.