Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season

Yeo Yann Yann as Ling (left) and Koh Jia Ler as Wei Lun.
PHOTO: YouTube/Screen International
Bryan Lim
Bryan Lim
AsiaOne

First, they played mother and son in 2013's award-winning film Ilo Ilo.

Six years later, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler are reuniting under director Anthony Chen for his second film, Wet Season.

This time, they'll be playing lovers.

Well, sort of.

Malaysian actress Yann Yann, 42, plays a married teacher, Ling, who starts to develop a relationship with her student Wei Lun (played by Jia Ler), culminating in a steamy bed scene between the two where the latter even bared his butt for the camera.

Yeo Yann Yann, Anthony Chen (onscreen) and Koh Jia Ler at the media interview yesterday. PHOTO: Lianhe Zaobao

In a Skype interview yesterday (Sept 10) with local media, Yann Yann said there weren't any "challenges" because she was only "playing a role".

She was speaking from Toronto, along with director Anthony Chen, where the film made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and will compete in the Platform Competition.

To help Jia Ler immerse in the role, Yann Yann also instructed him not to call her 'Mum', which he had gotten used to on the set of Ilo Ilo.

She said: "I told him that we were now fellow actors."

Jia Ler, who made an appearance at the interview as he wasn't free to travel to Toronto, confirmed the matter, admitting that if he slipped up, he would get a scolding from Anthony.

PHOTO: YouTube/Screen International

The love scene took a day to film and according to Jia Ler, not only was it "a little awkward", he fumbled quite a bit.

He confessed that it was easier to film the wushu scenes in the movie than the love scene. Not surprising, considering that the 18-year-old has been practising wushu for the last decade.

Jia Ler also revealed that he doesn't have a girlfriend but did inform his mother about the scene. When asked if his parents had any issues with it, 35-year-old Anthony explained: "I've known his parents since he was 11 and they trust me."

WET SEASON ISN'T JUST ABOUT LUST

Wet Season is set in Singapore during the monsoon season and tells the story of Ling, whose life and marriage are breaking down because she's unable to bear a child. Her friendship with Wei Lun tides her through the frustrations and disappointments, eventually leading her to rediscover herself.

Anthony is aware that the teacher-student relationship is a sensitive topic in Singapore but hopes that the film won't be censored or slapped with an R21 rating.

PHOTO: YouTube/Screen International

He emphasised that the film explores many layers of the relationship between Ling and Wei Lun, and isn't just meant to titillate.

Wet Season has garnered rave reviews so far at TIFF and will also be screened at the Vancouver International Film Festival later this month.

It will open here on Nov 28.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

More about
movies Film festivals/awards

TRENDING

Netizens &#039;bark&#039; at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk
Netizens 'bark' at singer Kimberley Chen after she wore bikini when she took dogs for walk
Christopher Lee didn&#039;t want kids initially out of love for Fann Wong
Christopher Lee didn't want kids, out of love for Fann Wong
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re overseas
Places in Singapore that will make you believe you're overseas
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
Jay Chou is so rich, he expresses his love for Hannah Quinlivan through skywriting
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
StarHub first to release iPhone 11 and 11 Pro price plans
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as &#039;cold and aloof&#039;
Woman arrested for dangerous driving: Resident describes her as 'cold and aloof'
Retired cabby dies after accident involving taxi at Ikea Alexandra
Retired cabby dies after being run over by taxi outside Ikea Alexandra
Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her
Hong Kong singer Joey Yung unable to walk freely after her 19 concerts take a toll on her
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Mother and son in Ilo Ilo, Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler have sex scene in new movie Wet Season
Chinese girl, 14, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
Chinese teen imitates viral video, dies after DIY popcorn maker explodes
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
4 arrested after Ghim Moh wedding turns violent
Eric Tsang&#039;s son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan
Eric Tsang's son Derek weds actress Venus Wong in Japan

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 ramen, McDonald&#039;s 40 days of 1-for-1 &amp; other deals this week
1-for-1 ramen, McDonald's 40 days of 1-for-1 & other deals this week
Where to go in Tokyo that&#039;s not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
Where to go in Tokyo that's not Ginza, Shibuya or Tokyo Disneyland
2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets
2020 wedding ang bao rates for hotel weddings and banquets
Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums
Haze returns to Singapore: How to protect newborns and pregnant mums

Home Works

It&#039;s totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
It's totally fine if you break these interior design rules!
How to hide rooms, storage and more with &#039;invisible&#039; doors
How to hide rooms, storage and more with 'invisible' doors
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
House tour: A Brooklyn townhouse-inspired bungalow in Bukit Timah
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl
Things you need to know before choosing your toilet bowl

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Woman in China tries to suck venom from snake bite, says she saw it on TV
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
Japanese man helps to pick up litter simply because he likes Singapore
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
No joke: Malaysian man meets doppelganger at wedding ceremony
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured
Elephants trample crowd at Sri Lanka parade, at least 18 injured

SERVICES