Win tickets to preview screening of Liam Neeson's Retribution

AsiaOne is giving away 20 pairs of tickets to the preview screening of Liam Neeson's upcoming action thriller Retribution.

Story synopsis

Berlin-based American businessman Matt Turner (Liam Neeson) juggles a booming financial career with family responsibility. He receives a mysterious phone call while driving his kids to school, and finds out there's a bomb under his seat that will go off unless he completes a specific series of tasks quickly.

In a race against time to save his family and unravel the mystery that unfolds over the course of one day, Matt is forced to obey the stranger's increasingly dangerous directions while trapped in their car during a high-speed chase across the city.

Stand a chance to catch the preview screening of Retribution on Tuesday Sept 5, at 7pm at Shaw Theatres Lido, by answering the question below. There are 20 pairs of tickets up for grabs.

AsiaOne x Retribution preview screening

Winners will be notified via email, and their names and email addresses will be submitted to Shaw Theatres to facilitate ticket collection.

The movie, rated PG13 for some coarse language and violence, opens in Singapore theatres Sept 7.

[embed]https://youtu.be/mX1PstMlYGc[/embed]

editor@asiaone.com