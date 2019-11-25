Movie on Michael Jackson may be in the works

PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

LOS ANGELES - Michael Jackson's story is headed for Hollywood from the producer who helped make hit film Bohemian Rhapsody (2018), industry media reported on Friday (Nov 22).

Deadline, Variety and the Hollywood Reporter said producer Graham King had secured the rights, including music, from Jackson's estate to make a feature film about the life of the Thriller (1982) singer, whose legacy has been tarnished by allegations of child sex abuse.

The movie is expected to span Jackson's journey from child star to global icon that ended when he died in 2009 at age 50.

He died of an overdose from a powerful sleeping aid just weeks before a planned comeback concert.

Deadline, citing unnamed sources, said the film "isn't intended to be a sanitised rendering" of Jackson's life.

King's production company and the Jackson estate did not immediately return calls for comment.

Jackson was tried and acquitted in 2005 on charges of molesting a 13-year-old boy. In 1994, he settled a sexual abuse civil lawsuit concerning another 13 year-old boy.

His reputation came under scrutiny again this year because of the Emmy-winning documentary Leaving Neverland, in which two men gave emotional accounts of what they said was sexual abuse by the singer in the 1990s when they were boys.

Jackson's family attacked the documentary and his estate denounced it as a "rehash of dated and discredited allegations".

Despite the publicity, the Jackson estate is backing a new Broadway musical about the singer, due to open in July 2020. Michael Jackson: One from Cirque du Soleil continues to play in Las Vegas and stage musical Thriller Live has been playing in London since 2009.

Bohemian Rhapsody, a musical biopic about Queen frontman Freddie Mercury who died of Aids in 1991, won four Oscars this year, including for lead actor Rami Malek. It has taken more than US$900 million (S$1.2 billion) at the global box office.

Deadline said the script for the Jackson movie will be written by John Logan, whose credits include The Aviator (2004) and Hugo (2011). No casting, expected release date or movie studio was announced.

More about
celebrities Michael Jackson movies

TRENDING

Victims weigh in on anti-molestation posters
Victims weigh in on anti-molestation posters
Remember her? Stephen Chow&#039;s CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Remember her? Stephen Chow's CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Birthday girl, friends held by cops for 14 hours over white powder in hotel room
Birthday girl, friends held by cops for 14 hours over white powder in hotel room
Plane crashes in eastern Congo, 23 bodies found so far
Plane crashes in eastern Congo, 23 bodies found so far
Hong Kong democrats score landslide victory in local elections amid record voter turnout
Hong Kong democrats score landslide victory in local elections amid record voter turnout
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan &#039;chased away&#039; by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
10 signs your husband is cheating, according to a former mistress
10 signs your husband is cheating, according to a former mistress
Malaysian hanged in Singapore for drug trafficking
Malaysian hanged in Singapore for drug trafficking
Hong Kong man, 43, arrested over photos of elite &#039;Flying Tigers&#039; police squad in action near PolyU clash
Hong Kong man, 43, arrested over photos of elite 'Flying Tigers' police squad in action near PolyU clash
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Jesseca Liu on her secrets to a happy marriage
Boy, 12, is youngest to be convicted over Hong Kong protests
Boy, 12, is youngest to be convicted over Hong Kong protests

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We&#039;ve got the secrets to make a vacation more affordable (or even free)!
We've got the secrets to make a vacation more affordable (or even free)!
10 best thanksgiving buffets and more to book ASAP this November 2019 in Singapore
10 best thanksgiving buffets and more to book ASAP this November 2019 in Singapore
Best spas in Bangkok for massages, facials, skin care, and all-round pampering
Best spas in Bangkok for massages, facials, skin care, and all-round pampering
Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you&#039;re a cheapo
Affordable destinations in Europe for the average Singaporean and where to avoid if you're a cheapo

Home Works

House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer&#039;s daughter explains Facebook post
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer's daughter explains Facebook post
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in &#039;naked&#039; apron uniforms
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in 'naked' apron uniforms
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Simplicity draws first week&#039;s winners of Total Defence logo competition
Simplicity draws first week's winners of Total Defence logo competition

SERVICES