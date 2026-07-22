MrBeast marries content creator Thea Booysen

MrBeast has found his MrsBeast.

The social media star — widely considered to be the world's most famous YouTuber — tied the knot with content creator Thea Booysen in a week-long wedding which kicked off on 14 July.

The nuptials were held at a 74-acre private island resort, where an "intimate" group of friends and family celebrated with the couple as they became husband and wife.

MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, took to Instagram to share pictures of himself and his new wife in their wedding finery, as he wrote alongside them: "I found MrsBeast.

"And it was the best day of my life."

Guests at the wedding week enjoyed resort activities such as snorkelling, feeding the kangaroos which live on the island, and kitesurfing, before Mr and MrsBeast said "I do" at a ceremony officiated by a family friend who is also an ordained minister.

For the special occasion, Donaldson wore a Ralph Lauren tuxedo, while Thea donned a custom dress created by Nicole + Felicia Couture.

After the ceremony, they celebrated at a reception, where they had their first dance to the soundtrack of Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars' tune Die With a Smile.

Before the new husband and wife, and their wedding guests, enjoyed a feast of food including sushi, fish and Wagyu beef, followed by a carrot wedding cake.

Celebrity event planner Marcy Blum was responsible for organising the week of festivities, which Thea told People was just a "formality" in her mind.

She said: "It sounds silly, but this is really just a formality,. Ever since we started dating we've been doing it with the goal of marriage.

"The difference is now the world knows we're married, but we'll still come home to our house and dogs and cats, and then we're off to our next adventure!"

Of her new husband, Thea added: "Jimmy really went out of his way to make all the guests super comfortable and feel included, and got to know my extended family, and it was all so incredibly special.

"It just made me love him all the more."

Donaldson and Thea first met back in 2022, when MrBeast was visiting Thea's home country in South America and went out with a friend who was also a pal of Thea's, who invited her to join them.

They "vibed instantly" and started a long-distance relationship after exchanging messages on X a month later, before making their first public appearance at the Kids' Choice Awards in April 2022.

MrBeast proposed on Christmas Day 2024.

Now the couple are hoping to mark their anniversary with a week of celebrations every year, as Thea said: "We work a lot and don't get to be around all our friends and family, so to have everyone in one place was really special.

"We decided we want to start doing something like this every year, where we put aside a week to have our friends and family join us to spend time together, and all the guests said the same thing."

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