Ms Marvel casts newcomer Iman Vellani for lead MCU role

After months of searching, Marvel has finally found their perfect star to don the suit of Ms Marvel.

The studio has cast their dice and will be bringing in newcomer, Iman Vellani to play the titular character.

Vellani will be part of the upcoming Disney+ series which features the 16-year-old Muslim girl, Kamala Khan, from Jersey City, New Jersey. Kamala looks up to superheroes like Captain Marvel and even has the superpower to alter her shape and size.

The young starlet gushed on Instagram (@imanvellani) on how she is, “Speechless and excited” for the new role.

The name Iman Vellani may not ring any bells for now (she doesn’t even have an IMBD page yet!) but we’re excited to see her excel in the role!

Moreover, according to Deadline, the teen is part of the Next Wave Committee. The group of 12 diverse, film-loving students helped shape the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival.

Ms Marvel will be the teen’s first major onscreen role and praises are already starting to flow in from fellow actors and netizens.

One such personality is the beloved actor, Kumail Nanjiani, who will star as Kingo in Marvel’s upcoming The Eternals film.

https://twitter.com/kumailn/status/1311383916117258240

Disney+ also tapped into Bad Boys for Life and Oscar-winning co-directors, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to helm the series.

The series will be joining an impressive line up of Marvel series that will be premiering on Disney+, including WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Recently it was also reported that Samuel L. Jackson will be taking up his iconic role as Nick Fury for a solo series on the streamer.

