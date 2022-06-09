Ms Marvel episode 1 post-credits brings back unexpected character

Spoiler alert: This article contains heavy spoilers for the first episode of Ms Marvel. Last chance to turn back now if you’re not ready!

Back in the day, post-credits were less of a frequent occurrence, but the rise of Marvel films changed all of that. Ms Marvel, as a TV series set within the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), is naturally beholden to the post-credits tradition, and its first episode kicked things off with an unexpected appearance.

The character in question is from Spider-Man: No Way Home, but it’s not who you’d expect. There’s no surprise reveal of Spidey, MJ, or even Ned Leeds, nor are there cameos by other Avenger members in the film.

In fact, the honour goes to Officer P Cleary, the United States Department of Damage Control agent who investigated Spider-Man’s involvement in the Battle of London.

If you need to jog your memory, he’s the one who took the webslinger into custody by appearing at the Parker Residence with a warrant, before interrogating Aunt May, MJ, and Ned at the precinct.

At the end of the first episode, he appears alongside Sadie Deever, a fellow agent tasked with apprehending enhanced individuals, as they express the intent to nab Kamala Khan (aka Ms Marvel) after catching wind of her existence.

In light of this development, the pair could potentially be the villain of Ms Marvel, though it’s too early to determine at the current stage. Unlike Cleary, Deever is a new face, so her true motivations and characterisation are still very much open to change and further development.

It’s also likely that both characters are being used as red herrings to pave the way for a greater evil, so we’ll have to wait and see how the story pans out.

The first episode of Ms Marvel is available for viewing now on Disney+, with new episodes dropping every Wednesday. In it, Iman Vellani plays Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager who struggles to fit in until she gains her own powers