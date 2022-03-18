Ms. Marvel is Marvel Studios' first Muslim superhero in Disney+ trailer

Disney+ has released the trailer and poster for Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel along with the news that the series will launch on the streaming service on June 8. The trailer gives viewers a first look at the MCU’s newest superhero as she tries to balance high-school life, her family and her emerging super powers.

Marvel Comics first introduced Kamala Khan back in 2013, a Pakistani American teenager from New Jersey who idolises Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel. By 2014, Kamala had superhuman abilities, her own solo series and her own superhero moniker - Ms Marvel - and making her the first Muslim superhero to headline a Marvel comic.

Similar to the comic's superhero version, Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim Pakistani-American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega fan with an oversized imagination - especially when it comes to Captain Marvel.

PHOTO: Disney+

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.