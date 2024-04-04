'Mum and dad can rest on my shoulder': Jackson Wang celebrates 30th birthday with epic boat bash in Phuket

For his 30th birthday on March 28, Jackson Wang partied like there was no tomorrow.

The Hong Kong-born rapper-singer celebrated his big day in Phuket, Thailand, from March 27 to 29.

In an Instagram reel posted by his fashion label Team Wang Design, the pop star and his guests can be seen taking a yacht out to Yona Beach Club, a floating venue built on a multi-level boat off Patong Beach.

"I want to thank everybody for supporting and believing in me. Without you, I would not be the man I am today... I'm really blessed," wrote Wang on his Instagram on April 2, sharing a carousel of party photos.

A photograph that stood out amid the images of revelry, which included fireworks, was a snapshot of Wang and his parents.

His Shanghai-born mother was a gymnast and his Guangzhou-born father was a fencer. In the caption, he thanked them for "giving me everything".

"The kid is 30...mum and dad can rest on my shoulder," he wrote.

The member of K-pop boy band Got7 - who were formed in 2014 - also posted a lengthy reflection on Weibo on April 2, sharing on the Chinese social media platform that he had not "rested or stopped working in the past 10 years".

"Now is the next stage of life for me... a new chapter for me," wrote Wang, adding that he plans to take time to "work on self-improvement and continuous learning".

He also thanked his fans and followers and encouraged them saying: "Find your own standard of happiness, enjoy every moment and be kind to yourself."

