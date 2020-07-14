Mum of Mediacorp actor Benjamin Tan suddenly fell into coma, 'could go anytime'

She had gotten up to use the bathroom when she inexplicably experienced giddiness and blurred vision. That same day, she was admitted to the Accident & Emergency department unconscious.

Tragically, the doctors have now told her loved ones to prepare for the worst.

The abrupt and shocking turn of events has left her family ⁠— including Mediacorp actor Benjamin Tan, her only child — lost and heartbroken.

In an interview with 8 Days, Benjamin said his mum is relying on life support machines to help her breathe.

When she was admitted, the doctors told him that she had developed a blood clot which is pressing against her brain stem.

Although her condition improved after three days in the Intensive Care Unit, she later experienced a severe headache and fell into a coma. After doctors discovered internal bleeding in her brain, they told Benjamin and his father to prepare for the worst as she "could go anytime".

The 27-year-old actor, who starred in the recent Chinese drama My Guardian Angels, said: "Of course, my dad and I would love to see my mum back to her normal self, but I also understand that sometimes letting her go might be the better option for her. That's the internal struggle that I've been trying to overcome for the past week."

He added: "I do not want to lose my mum now, especially when she's only 52. I've yet to repay her for bringing me up all these years."

Although Benjamin just started work on a new Mediacorp drama, the producers and crew have been very understanding, and he has been able to spend time by his mother's side.

"Every day is a struggle for me. Whenever I sit by her bedside, I can't help but cry. I'm trying to find ways to distract myself but it's really tough," he said.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com