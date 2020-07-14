Mum of Mediacorp actor Benjamin Tan suddenly fell into coma, 'could go anytime'

Kwok Kar Peng
Kwok Kar Peng
AsiaOne
PHOTO: Instagram/ bentanzx

She had gotten up to use the bathroom when she inexplicably experienced giddiness and blurred vision. That same day, she was admitted to the Accident & Emergency department unconscious.

Tragically, the doctors have now told her loved ones to prepare for the worst.

The abrupt and shocking turn of events has left her family ⁠— including Mediacorp actor Benjamin Tan, her only child — lost and heartbroken.

In an interview with 8 Days, Benjamin said his mum is relying on life support machines to help her breathe.

When she was admitted, the doctors told him that she had developed a blood clot which is pressing against her brain stem.

Although her condition improved after three days in the Intensive Care Unit, she later experienced a severe headache and fell into a coma. After doctors discovered internal bleeding in her brain, they told Benjamin and his father to prepare for the worst as she "could go anytime".

View this post on Instagram

Mummy 你不是最讨厌我放上网妳 triple chin的照片吗？我现在 post 了哦！妳还不起来念我吗？ 在家里，没有妳唠叨的声音，也没有人一直跟在我后面在家里走来走去。。。快点醒来好吗？你睡了好久。。。就算是去探望 ah gong, ah po 和舅舅，也该回来了吧？ 家里还等着我们一起收拾呢。。还有你的孙子 Toki 呢？你忍心抛下我们全部吗？但是。。。如果你累了，就让我们知道。。。我会加油的。。我会让您为我而感到骄傲。 医生说妳随时会走，但是我真的放不下，也很累，我只要妳回来。我很想撑着，但也很累了。 回来了，好不好？

A post shared by BENJAMIN TAN 陈政序 (@bentanzx) on Jul 12, 2020 at 6:57am PDT

The 27-year-old actor, who starred in the recent Chinese drama My Guardian Angels, said: "Of course, my dad and I would love to see my mum back to her normal self, but I also understand that sometimes letting her go might be the better option for her. That's the internal struggle that I've been trying to overcome for the past week."

He added: "I do not want to lose my mum now, especially when she's only 52. I've yet to repay her for bringing me up all these years."

Although Benjamin just started work on a new Mediacorp drama, the producers and crew have been very understanding, and he has been able to spend time by his mother's side.

"Every day is a struggle for me. Whenever I sit by her bedside, I can't help but cry. I'm trying to find ways to distract myself but it's really tough," he said.

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com

#celebrities #actors #Mediacorp