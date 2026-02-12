The Mummy 4 director describes long-awaited sequel as 'beautiful and scary'

The Mummy 4 director Tyler Gillett has described the long-awaited sequel as "beautiful and scary".

Gillett is reviving the franchise with his directing partner Matt Bettinelli-Olpin after previously tackling the Scream movies together and he's revealed he has high hopes for the new film because the script by David Coggeshall is "special".

Gillett told Empire magazine: "Having stepped into Scream, our radar for jumping into another franchise is that it has to feel special.

"And [David Coggeshall's] script really does that. It is very beautiful and sweeping and scary and fun."

The Mummy's original stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are officially returning for the fourth movie in The Mummy franchise and bosses at Universal Pictures have set a release date for May 19, 2028.

Fraser — who will serve as an executive producer on the project — portrayed action hero Rick O'Connell in the series with Weisz playing his on-screen wife Evelyn O'Connell.

Both appeared in the first two movies — 1999's The Mummy and The Mummy Returns in 2001 — but Weisz was absent from the third film The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor which was released in 2008.

The Mummy was rebooted in 2017 with a new film starring Tom Cruise, but plans for future sequels were subsequently cancelled after the movie underperformed at the box office.

After it was reported in November 2025 that Fraser and Weisz were in talks to return for the next Mummy movie, The Whale star, 57, teased "anything's possible" in the series.

He told Deadline: "Hey, anything's possible at this point. It is speculation, and I would love to tell you… I would love to answer more about that. But my lips are kind of sealed.

"I am sorry, but I want you to know that there is a definite fan base."

The George of the Jungle actor also reflected on the huge fanbase he had amassed through The Mummy series. He said: "The fan convention that I just came from in Minnesota.

"We were there to sign autographs, meet fans, but we did have a question-answer on stage in front of 3000 attendees and I thought we were rockstars too so much so like I walked off stage thinking, 'Man I am gonna get a personality hangover out of those.' That was a lot of love."

