'Mummy went to spit it out': Zhu Houren and son Joel Choo try out hash brown McFlurry sandwich

He might have recommended it as a life hack, but this strange concoction might have Joel Choo looking more like a hack to his father, Zhu Houren.

In an Instagram video post on Sunday (June 11), Joel shared a father-son bonding session that he had over an interesting food item: a hash brown McFlurry sandwich.

Presenting both ingredients — the hash browns and McFlurry — to the camera, the 28-year-old began introducing them to Houren, 68.

The sexagenarian sported a befuddled look on his face, eyebrows furrowed as he looked on.

"Do people really eat like this?" the veteran actor asked in disbelief.

Joel replied insistently: "McDonald's sold this before!"

The hash brown McFlurry sandwich was a creation that went viral on TikTok before it was offered at the NTU and Temasek Polytechnic McDonald's outlets for two hours last Friday (June 9).

Lathering a generous spoonful of coconut McFlurry onto a hash brown and then sandwiching the ice cream between another piece of hash brown, Joel let his father have the first bite.

After trying it out, Houren could be seen staring contemplatively at the sandwich before looking to Joel, who took a bite of an ice-cream-tipped piece of hash brown.

Eyebrows still knitted, Houren then asked Joel: "Is it good?"

With a wry smile, Joel replied obliquely: "Maybe it's because the McFlurry is coconut-flavoured."

"I asked you if it was nice, not if there's coconut inside it," Houren responded. He then handed the remains of the sandwich, dripping with melted ice cream and falling apart, to Joel.

"If it's nice, you eat it then!" he said.

He later admitted that the strange food wasn't bad, but he didn't dare to eat too much of it.

Houren's wife and Joel's mother, Vera Hanitijo, stopped by and was also given a piece to try off-camera.

However, she might not have enjoyed it quite as much as Houren or Joel, as Houren observed: "Mummy went to spit it out — she spat out everything."

A disclaimer on the video stated that Houren was just kidding, but the father-son actor duo both agreed that the two ingredients were best enjoyed separately.

"I'll eat the ice cream and just the ice cream, so I'll take the ice cream away. You can eat the hash browns," Houren said.

khooyihang@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.