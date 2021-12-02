'Mummy, you don't scold me ok?' Nurul Aini's son, 11, gives money to hungry classmate

Some say that children have the purest hearts.

In an Instagram post on Nov 25, local actress-presenter Nurul Aini shared a heartwarming story about her 11-year-old son's sweet gesture that he had kept secret.

During a conversation with Shan, the 39-year-old found out that the boy has been giving money to his hungry classmate for an entire year.

“His parents didn’t give him enough for food and drinks, so he would usually just buy a drink and won’t eat. I felt bad so I gave him money," Shan said.

When asked by Nurul Aini how his friend was able to pay him back, he replied: “Mummy, you don’t scold me ok? But sometimes I only take 20 cents back. Because he so kesian (pitiful) lah, Mummy. I don’t have the heart.”

Shan also explained he only accepted the 20 cents because he was worried their teacher would scold his friend if the latter didn't return the money.

His act of kindness touched her.

Nurul Aini wrote: “My child, your sweet, sweet heart. What have I ever done to deserve you, Shan?"

The post garnered over 29,000 likes and the comments section was filled with many users, including local celebrities, applauding Shan's generosity.

Local actor Nat Ho said: "That's so sweet! May you and your family be blessed always!"

"Dear sweet child, may Allah protect and your siblings always!" added local singer Imran Ajmain.

Nurul Aini added her son's deeds taught her vital life values. "Without you realising it, you are teaching me more about life than I am teaching you."

nurhadirah@asiaone.com