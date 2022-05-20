Musicians Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy, TMZ reports

LOS ANGELES - Pop singer Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky are new parents of a baby boy, according to a report on the TMZ website on Thursday (May 19).

Rihanna, 34, gave birth on May 13 in Los Angeles, TMZ said, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. It is their first child.

Representatives for the musicians did not respond to requests for comment.

The couple announced Rihanna's pregnancy in January.

The Barbados-born Diamonds singer, whose birth name is Robyn Fenty, has won nine Grammy awards and also developed the Fenty makeup and fashion lines.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, 33, were friends for many years before they began dating.

The rapper told GQ magazine in May 2021 that she was "the love of my life" and that he "absolutely" wanted to be a father.

ALSO READ: Rihanna planning to marry A$AP Rocky: Sources